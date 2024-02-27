Delays in the federal government, many changes are needed in our constitution, Kanwardalshad

The constitutional crisis in the country is due to our own mistakes, Ehsan Khokhar

The constitution has fixed time for everything that should be implemented, Wajihauddin

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

February 27 is a big day for Pakistan,

On February 27, Pak Air Force achieved a great feat,

There are different opinions whether Maryam Nawaz will be able to handle Punjab, S

Maryam Nawaz’s first speech was very special,

Maryam Nawaz rejected revenge politics and adopted a comprehensive strategy,

Maryam Nawaz’s biggest source is Nawaz Sharif who is behind her,

Nawaz Sharif will not let his daughter go near him, what he learned from,

Only time will tell what happens in the federation,

The caretaker law minister of Punjab, Kanwar Dalshad, spoke in the Sachi Baat program

Yesterday we resigned from our duties and came back to Islamabad,

According to the constitution, the president is authorized to convene a meeting of the National Assembly within 21 days

If for some reason the President gets angry, then what should be done,

He said that it is not correct to say that the National Assembly is not complete

Crisis is occurring automatically, need to remove loopholes in the constitution

According to the constitution, it is the discretion of the president to convene a meeting of the National Assembly,

A one-third majority of the National Assembly can request the Speaker to convene a meeting,

The members have not taken the oath yet, so calling a meeting is far-fetched,

The problem is that the Election Commission is delaying the reserved seats for women,

The Speaker’s powers should also be clarified

said

The Speaker is not authorized to call the National Assembly session directly,

The Speaker will send a requisition to the Prime Minister to convene the meeting,

Many people are making self-made statements regarding the meeting of the National Assembly,

The Sunni Ittehad Council has now become the largest party in Parliament,

The government of the four provinces has been formed, the federation should also be allowed to be formed

Even if the meeting of the National Assembly is held, the claim of specific seats will remain,

The president made many mistakes during his tenure, he is still doing them,

Law expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar’s talk in Sachi Baat program

President dissolved the Assembly by invoking Article 5,

President had also refused to take oath from the new government,

When the election matters went to the Supreme Court, the court reprimanded

The president was supposed to call the meeting in 21 days but said that the seats are not complete yet,

Justice (retd) Wajihauddin’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Whatever objection the president had, he should have called the meeting by calling a point out, Wajihauddin

On the request of the same president, elections were not held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days, Wajihauddin.

Regarding reserved seats, all the procedures are there in the constitution, Wajihauddin

So much delay in allotting specific seats is raising questions,

The Election Commission has received hundreds of applications regarding recounting,

The decision to be taken by the Election Commission has to be made at the prescribed time according to the constitution,

It is good that our institutions perform their duties according to the constitution,