Lahore: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Uzma Bukhari has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is the Chief Minister who has initiated and completed the most development projects in the history of the province.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Uzma Bukhari said that the Punjab government has taken several steps for public welfare and Rs 10 billion has been distributed among the flood victims. She said that the government has decided that the details of Maryam Nawaz’s welfare projects will be made available to the public.

Uzma Bukhari said that she is discussing 16 projects of the Punjab government in detail today. According to her, Punjab’s projects are free from all kinds of corruption, while billions of rupees are recovered from even the opponents’ clerks.

She said that the “rate” of DC, Commissioner and AC has now been abolished in Punjab, and the performance of the bureaucracy is being monitored under the KPI system.

The Information Minister sarcastically criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and said that yesterday a new scientific invention was made in KP, the Chief Minister installed some glasses, I did not understand what was being done by installing sensors. I wish such glasses could be made that could show the residents of Adiala the deprivations of KP, schools, hospitals and the deteriorating law and order situation. If such glasses are to be made, the Punjab government is ready to help.

He called the Punjab government’s “Sathra Punjab Program” the biggest sanitation project in history. He said that 140,400 workers and more than 2,000 officers are working under Shathra Punjab, so far 9.44 million tons of waste have been disposed of.

Uzma Bukhari said that Shathra Punjab and Electric Bus Service are the projects that have received the most appreciation among the public. Phase II of electric buses has started, under which 200 new buses are being provided, while buses will be provided to several districts including Bahawalpur, Rajanpur and Gujjar Khan in Phase II.

He said that electric buses are also being introduced in Chakwal, Jhelum, Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan and Toba Tek Singh. He said that 1100 electric buses will be provided in 42 cities across Punjab by December.

According to Uzma Bukhari, 8 lakh citizens are travelling on electric buses daily, while 9 lakh passengers are travelling through 4 metro bus services.