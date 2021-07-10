ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday arrested a man who tortured a married woman in Rawalpindi allegedly forcing her to divorce her husband and marry him.

A video of the torture went viral on social networking websites that drew widespread criticism. It has been reported now that police have arrested the accused harasser who abused the woman, who is also his relative.

In the video, it can be seen that the victim woman was helplessly begging in front of the accused and pleading not to force her for divorce. A police team of Lohi Bher Police Station said that the accused was arrested from Phase-1 Bahria Town and then handed over to Airport Police Station where the police team will now present him before the area magistrate.