Maldives has implemented a new law this month that legally prohibits people born on or after January 1, 2007, from using, buying or selling tobacco in the country.

According to reports, under the aforementioned law, people born on or after January 1, 2007 will never be legally supplied with tobacco products. This ban applies not only to citizens of the country but also to visitors/tourists.

Furthermore, it is the responsibility of sellers (retailers) to verify the age/date of birth of the buyer, otherwise a fine will be imposed.

In addition, the country has also imposed strict restrictions on e-cigarettes and vaping devices.