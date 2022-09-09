PESHAWAR: Malaria and dengue have also spread to most of Khyber-(K-P) Pakhtunkhwa’s flood-affected regions, adding to the suffering of flood victims who have not yet received rehabilitation.

This has occurred despite the experts’ repeated requests for the provincial government and the health department to take preventative action.The health department has instructed all district health officers (DHOs) to adopt tight steps for the control of malaria in their areas, according to official sources .

Around 198 instances of malaria have been reported in the Lakki Marwat area in a single day, followed by 113 in Malakand, 68 in DI Khan, and 58 in Tank.A health department official stated that malaria and dengue are the most prevalent diseases, followed by cholera and diarrhoea, and that flood victims had not been given bed nets to protect them from insect bites.

All kinds of mosquitoes and insects can breed successfully in standing floodwater pools.Contrarily, the health department lacks malaria prevention tools that may be given to flood victims to shield them from dengue.

“The department has issued a tender to purchase these items, but the supply has been delayed, increasing the agency’s and the flood victims’ concerns.