The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed the technical evaluation for the sale of two new teams of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to the details, the Pakistan Cricket Board has completed the technical evaluation of the bids given for the two new franchises.

The PCB received 12 bids from around the world, of which 10 were declared eligible after scrutiny.

The 10 parties that meet the technical criteria will participate in the auction phase.

The auction process for the two new teams will be held on January 8, 2026 at the Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad.

The successful parties will be able to choose their names from Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Sialkot.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer congratulated the eligible bidders and said that the strong interest from local and foreign investors is welcome.

He said that the expansion of the PSL is moving towards an important milestone. More details about the team auction will be released soon.