An experimental non-surgical treatment has shown promising results in treating a type of bladder cancer, according to the latest research.

This type of bladder cancer has been difficult to treat and has traditionally relied on removing the bladder.

However, this breakthrough treatment, called ‘Inlexo’, could potentially offer a better alternative to surgery.

In trials conducted so far, the treatment has eliminated cancerous tumors in 82 percent of patients.

In the past, these patients had very limited treatment options. This new therapy is the most effective treatment for the most common type of bladder cancer yet.

She said the theory behind the treatment is that the longer the drug remains in the bladder, the more the drug will be absorbed into the bladder tissue and the more cancer will be eliminated.