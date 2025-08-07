A major of the Pakistan Army was among three soldiers martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a security forces’ vehicle in the Mastung district, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR confirmed that Major Rizwan Tahir embraced martyrdom in the attack. Two other soldiers, Naik Ibni Amin, aged 37 from Swabi, and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas, aged 33 from Karak, also sacrificed their lives.

Major Tahir had participated in multiple counter-terrorism operations, the statement added.

Following the incident, security forces launched an intelligence-based operation and neutralised four militants affiliated with Indian-sponsored terror networks.

The sanitisation operation remains underway in the area due to the possible presence of more militants.

According to the ISPR, such sacrifices by brave soldiers further strengthen the nation’s resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Mastung, attributing the incident to Indian-backed elements.

He described the assault as an attack on Pakistan’s peace and stability. In a statement, Bugti said that the nefarious intentions of the enemy would not succeed under any circumstances. He added that the sacrifices of the country’s brave soldiers would not go in vain and that a decisive response would be delivered on every front.

Paying tribute to Major Rizwan Tahir and his fellow soldiers, the chief minister said their sacrifice for the motherland deserved the utmost respect, and the entire nation remained indebted to them.

Bugti said that each act of terrorism would be accounted for, and the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

He added that the nation stood with its martyrs and their families, who would never be left alone.