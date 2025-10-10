The main reason for the increase in terrorism is the non-implementation of the National Action Plan, DG ISPR

Afghanistan should not make its territory a haven for Non-State Actors, DG ISPR

There is evidence that India is using Afghanistan as an operational base for terrorism against Pakistan, DG ISPR

We have told Afghanistan not to use its territory for terrorism, DG ISPR

Pakistan’s position is clear, we, as a brotherly Islamic country, want peace, stability and mutual respect, DG ISPR

The presence of non-state elements in Afghanistan has become an international threat, DG ISPR

The non-state elements in Afghanistan have no connection with religion, ethnicity or tradition, their only goal is violence and chaos, DG ISPR

The American weapons in Afghanistan are not only for Pakistan Rather, it is a threat to the entire region. These weapons can be used anywhere. DGISPR

It should be clear that the security of the Pakistani people cannot be mortgaged to any other country, especially Afghanistan, DGISPR

The Pakistani nation is standing firm like a steel wall, in front of the terrorists and their facilitators and will continue to stand, God willing, DGISPR

The blood of our martyrs will not be allowed to go in vain under any circumstances, DGISPR

The entire nation views the sacrifices of the martyrs belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with devotion and salutes them, DGISPR

Governance and public welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been deliberately weakened, DGISPR

There is a political and criminal nexus behind terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, DGISPR

The reason for terrorism in Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a misleading narrative. DGISPR

This year, no terrorist was convicted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Terrorism Court, DGISPR

Our soldiers are paying the price for the lack of governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with their blood, DGISPR

If terrorism is to be eliminated in the country, the nexus of crime must be eliminated, DGISPR

We will do whatever it takes for Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty, DGISPR

Terrorists and their facilitators, whoever they are or whatever position they hold, will be confronted, STATUS QUO will no longer work, DGISPR

The Pakistan Army has three options for the facilitators of the Khawarij:

First, they themselves hand over the Khawarij to the state, DGISPR

Second, join hands with the state in operations against terrorists to bring this scourge to its logical conclusion Reach out, DGISPR

Third, if both do not work, then be ready for full action by the state while being a facilitator of the Khawarij, DGISPR

Is the decision to sit with India and talk to those conspiring against Pakistan, correct? DGISPR

The solution to every problem is not talk, if talks were the solution, wars would never have happened. DGISPR

These same terrorists are violating tribal traditions by using children and women as shields DGISPR

London court gave a verdict on false allegations, we have to strengthen our judicial system, DGISPR

May 9th is not the case of Pakistan’s army, but of the nation, DGISPR