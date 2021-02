LAHORE: Dwaine Pretorius got rid of Babar Azam earlier as Pakistan lost an early wicket against South Africa in second game.

Pakistan are currently 16-1 in 2.2 overs with Mohammad Rizwan (10*) and Haider Ali (1*).

Toss: South Africa won the toss, decided to bowl first

Pakistan are leading the three-matches T20I series 2-0.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, Heinrich Klaasen (capt &wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla 11 Tabraiz Shamsi