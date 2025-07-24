Scientists say that the injection of GLP-1, used for weight loss, may reduce the risk of dementia more than metformin in people with type 2 diabetes.

Metformin is usually the first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes, while GLP-1 receptor agonists are used as a second-line treatment or when metformin is not effective or is not tolerated.

GLP-1 has recently gained popularity as a weight-loss drug due to its ability to reduce appetite and promote a feeling of fullness.

Previously published research has indicated that people with type 2 diabetes are at a higher risk of developing dementia. Some studies have found that these patients have a 70 percent higher risk than people without diabetes.

And in this situation, both GLP-1 and metformin have been found to be brain-protective.

However, a large study recently published in an international journal has shown that GLP-1 reduces the risk of dementia more than metformin.