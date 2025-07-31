A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, loaded with preservatives, additives and flavoring chemicals, are linked to an increased risk of lung cancer.

A study published in the BMG in 2024 linked ultra-processed foods to an increased risk of 32 diseases, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, poor mental health and premature death.

According to the World Cancer Research Fund, a new study has now linked these foods to lung cancer.

In the study published in the journal Thorax, researchers said that in 2020, an estimated 2.2 million new cases were reported globally, while 1.8 million people died from the disease.

The researchers added that the global impact of the disease can be reduced by limiting the consumption of ultra-processed foods.