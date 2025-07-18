ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Abu Qasim Haftar, along with a delegation, at the Prime Minister’s House.

On the occasion of the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the Libyan Commander-in-Chief and his delegation to Pakistan. Cooperation between the two countries in various fields was discussed in the meeting.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces thanked the Prime Minister for welcoming and hosting him in Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Defense Production Raza Hayat Hiraj were present in the meeting.

Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Tauqir Shah, Special Assistant to the Minister Tariq Fatemi and relevant senior government officials attended the meeting.