LAHORE: The plea against Ghulam Mahmood Dogar’s suspension by the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) was rejected by the Lahore High Court (LHC) as being inadmissible. On Tuesday, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar submitted a plea challenging his suspension, which the Lahore High Court’s Justice Muzammil Akhtar heard.

The petitioner’s attorney claimed during the court that the CCPO was singled out for legal action brought against a federal minister. In the case of two governments, he asserted, civil servant rights must be protected.The federal government’s legal representative said during counterarguments that the CCPO was instructed to report within three days but that instruction was not followed. There was a suspension order issued due to non-reporting.

The court asked if the High Court had the authority to look into the suspension issue and added that it appeared that the Supreme Court, not the High Court, had this power. The petitioner’s attorney asserted that the court can review it in this regard.The issue before the court, according to Justice Muzammil Akhtar, is whether the High Court has the right to hear this case. He stated that the Lahore High Court lacks the power to consider this appeal.Later, the court declared the petition challenging CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar’s suspension to be inadmissible.