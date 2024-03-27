Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Sindh High Courts have come forward in support of six judges of the Islamabad High Court on the alleged interference of secret agencies in the judiciary.

In the letter of the judges of the Islamabad High Court, 4 bar associations have demanded the formation of a judicial commission for investigation and the Chief Justice of Pakistan for inquiry and action against the involved persons.

An emergency meeting of the Islamabad Bar Association was held on the matter of six judges of the Islamabad High Court writing a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council, during which the Bar Association expressed its concern over the letter written on interference and actions against the independence and independence of the judiciary. .

According to the declaration, talking about the independence of the judiciary is seriously harmful to the justice system, justice, and society.

In the declaration, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been asked to conduct an inquiry and take action against the people involved. Free payment should be ensured.

On the other hand, an emergency meeting of the Sindh High Court Bar Association was held in the declaration of which it is said that the letter of the judges of the Islamabad High Court was reviewed in the meeting.

The Sindh High Court Bar demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the letter of the judges and asked that a judicial commission consisting of three judges of the Supreme Court should be formed.

The Sindh High Court Bar expressed concern over interference in judicial matters and said that interference in the affairs of the judiciary is tantamount to attacking the judicial system.

It should be noted that 6 judges of the Islamabad High Court have written a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council and demanded that we fully support the position of Justice Retired Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui to conduct an investigation. Who were those who undermined freedom?