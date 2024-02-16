Showing the unpredictable nature of political affairs, where ostensible rivals can become allies in a matter of minutes, leaders of different parties are busy exchanging appeasing statements at the press conference, revolving around compromise and understanding.

With the unquestionably fragmented nature of the arriving parliament and with the new ruling coalition containing parties with inconsistent interests and agendas that may be at odds with each other, it is clear that the largest member of the governing alliance will find it tough to sail across the many crises our dear homeland confronts.

It would not only have to steer the country out of extremely broken-up economic conditions but also have to deal with international lenders to stave off threats of default.

Let us not forget that Pakistan is party to a Stand-By-Agreement that the IMF signed with the PDM government back in June 2023. An announcement from the IMF made it clear that the board’s staff would not be visiting the country to negotiate a $1.10 billion until the formation of the new government. Let us be hopeful that a hung parliament will not cause economic shocks in Pakistan.

General elections have created even more crises. The general elections on February 8 have further split society, increasing ambiguity in the country and ominously hurting what was left of our delicate democracy. One can only hope our political leaders learn some lessons from the past and respect the people’s mandate.

Censuring political opponents during election campaigns is a norm to boost the morale of voters. However, it is a good sign that after the election, the leaders of the major political parties, while forgetting their differences, have extended a hand of cooperation for the sake of the country.

Amid all the doubts, political turmoil, regional instability, and security concerns, the general elections went well. Countless rulers have had an opportunity to rule over people, but after some time, they failed to maintain public trust. The well-qualified, talented, and sincere advisors in the cabinet are a key factor behind the success of any ruler.

A ruler’s successful state policies have a great influence on the development and prosperity of the nation. The misuse of powers by a ruler leads to problems that are more serious, hostile differences, and unresolved tussles.

The long-term stability of the government is subject to internal stability. To establish peace in society, the ruler must control the ego and initiate dialogue with the opponents for reconciliation purposes in good faith.

The Pakistani electorate is more aware than ever of their democratic rights and the power of their vote. The sooner our key stakeholders understand this, the better our chance of tackling the daunting challenges faced by Pakistan.

It appears that a weak coalition government without widespread public support will be in charge of the country in the future. This factor will put into doubt its ability and willingness to take the tough decisions required to implement the rigorous reforms needed for economic recovery.

It has become vital for all political parties to recognize their responsibility toward resolving the real issues faced by the people and put aside the grievances they have against each other. Amidst prevalent challenges staring in the face of the government, the elected parties must prioritize the needs of the people and contribute positively to bring about tangible change.

The post-election period presents an opportunity for political leaders to set aside their differences and work collectively toward addressing pressing concerns such as poverty, unemployment, education, healthcare, and security. Let these elections be the start of a new period in the life of our dear homeland and lead it out of the many teething troubles and predicaments that it confronts.