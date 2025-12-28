Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said the government approved the 27th Constitutional Amendment without the consultation of the opposition.

Addressing a gathering at a seminary here on Saturday, the JUI-F emir alleged that parliamentarians were coerced into giving vote in favour of the amendment, emphasising that his party did not accept such legislation.

Addressing the students and teachers at Jamia Qasim-ul-Uloom, Multan, he questioned, “How the government got two-thirds majority in a year. Force was used to get the constitutional amendment approved in the parliament.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman went on saying that madrassas were not spreading extremism, but promoting peace and tolerance in society.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated his demand for fresh elections during a dinner hosted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazlur Rehman claimed that the February 8 elections were rigged, stating, “This is not a public mandate but a government imposed by the establishment.”

He further demanded that the current government step down immediately and announce new elections. Criticizing the Election Commission, he said it had failed to conduct transparent polls, adding that its tenure had already expired.