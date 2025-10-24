Lebanon has become the country with the fastest growing cancer cases and deaths in the world.

According to a study, new cancer cases in Lebanon have increased by about 162% between 1990 and 2023, while deaths have increased by about 80%.

Lebanon has the highest cancer rates in the Middle East region, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, and bladder cancer.

For example, breast cancer rates in Lebanon have been found to be much higher than in other countries. There are several factors behind this, including the high prevalence of smoking, air pollution, excessive use of generators, the use of agricultural chemicals, and the weakness of the public health system.

Other reports also describe Lebanon as the country with the fastest growing cancer cases.