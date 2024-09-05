Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry on Thursday held a press confernece.

At the outset of the presser, Sharif said the purpose of the press conference was to inform the nation about the steps taken by the security forces to root out terrorism.

He said as many as 193 brave personnel laid down their lives for the motherland in 32,173 operations carried out by the security forces during this year, adding that 130 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were being spearheded by the security forces.

Acknowledging the deprivations of the people of Balochistan, the ISPR DG said that inimical forces were launching attacks to fuel the flames of militancy in the province, adding that few people were playing into the hands of enemies of Pakistan.

Underscoring the need to restore peace and stability in the restive province, he said Pakistan Army was taking action against those who challenged the writ of the state and constitution.

Shedding light on the case pertaining to former Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, he said there was a transparent system of accountability within the armed forces of Pakistan.

He said complains against Hameed were received in the Top City scandal few months back, adding that upon receiving multiple information of former ISI boss in malpractices which amounted to violation of the law and constitution, the armed forces started an inquiry in that respect.

He also remarked that the armed forces were completely apolitical and were abiding by the constitution without any political agenda. He ruled out any possibility of siding with any political party, emphasising that army was a national force.