leaders sent to Adiala Jail authorities to meet PTI founder

Published: July 31, 2025 | Updated 58 minutes ago

leaders sent to Adiala Jail authorities to meet PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: A list of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who will meet PTI founder Imran Khan today (Thursday), has been handed over to Adiala Jail authorities.
The list includes the names of Atif Chaudhry, Mazhar Barlas, Rana Aurangzeb, Sardar Muhammad Ali, Sohail Sultan and Waqas Iftikhar. The list of party leaders was sent to the jail authorities by Coordinator Intizar Panjotha.The party leaders included in the list will come to Adiala Jail for a meeting with PTI founder today. It is pertinent to mention here that Thursday is the day for the party leaders to meet the PTI founder.

