LAHORE: Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Yasmin Rashid says that I am happy in jail, half a day passes in comparison with cats and lizards.

Former President of Pakistan Arif Alvi met PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry and Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the occasion of their arrival at the Anti-Terrorism Court.

On this occasion, Yasmin Rashid said that I am happy in jail, do as many abuses as you want, I have to fight with cats and lizards in jail, half day is spent in competition, half day is spent in reading books.

Former President of Pakistan Arif Alvi said that all of you are standing with the party, the founder of PTI is the most popular leader of Pakistan, don’t worry, people are with us.

Later, former President Arif Alvi while talking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court said that I had come to meet my friends, asked about their condition and heard their problems, they are demanding justice, what should be done in the trial.

The former president said that he missed the mark for February 8, but still the people supported him. In yesterday’s press conference, a commission was called for. I fully agreed. go

He further said that people on both sides will have to forgive, think of the people and the country, what should I advise the founder of PTI, he is already in jail.