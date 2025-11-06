LAHORE: Lahore weather has taken a pleasant turn as temperatures begin to dip, bringing a mild chill to the air.According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the minimum temperature in Lahore is expected to remain around 12°C, while the maximum may reach 26°C. Currently, the temperature stands at 17°C with light winds blowing at 8 km/h. No rainfall is expected in the city today.

Lahore is also witnessing a slight improvement in air quality as smog intensity starts to decline across Punjab.Environmental data indicates an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 185 for Lahore, which still falls in the ‘unhealthy’ category. The AQI in Gulberg-II was recorded at 240, Burki Road at 228, and DHA at 217.

Authorities have urged citizens to limit outdoor activities and wear masks to minimize exposure to pollution.Under Punjab’s “Clean Air Action Plan,” smog monitoring and response units have been made more active across all districts. The current wind direction, from the northwest to southeast, is helping push polluted air out of Lahore and other parts of eastern Punjab.

Wind speeds are ranging between 7 to 14 km/h, with a slight increase expected in the afternoon. Due to this shift, Lahore, Kasur, and Sheikhupura have shown noticeable improvement in air quality.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad and Sahiwal continue to experience moderate pollution levels, largely due to vehicular emissions and industrial activity. In Multan and Bahawalpur, air pollution may rise gradually as dust particles move southeastward.The Environmental Protection Department and district administrations have been directed to strengthen monitoring of industrial emissions and crop residue burning incidents.