Lahore Qalandars have renewed their contract with PSL for another 10 years.

Lahore Qalandars renewed their contract after EY’s valuation, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the renewal of the contract by Lahore Qalandars is a proof of confidence in PSL, the owners of Lahore Qalandars have made their franchise a global brand.

CEO PSL Salman Naseer said that PSL will expand to eight teams from the 11th edition next year, the passion and energy of Lahore Qalandars are the hallmark of PSL.

He said that Lahore Qalandars’ talent nursery has given new blood to Pakistan cricket.

Under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore Qalandars won three titles in four years, PCB has expressed its determination to continue its strong partnership with Lahore Qalandars.