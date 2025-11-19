LAHORE: The Punjab government’s recent measures have led to a slight improvement in Lahore’s air quality, though smog threat still looms.

According to an international air quality monitoring website, Lahore has moved to seventh place among the world’s most polluted cities, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 206. However, several other cities in Punjab continue to face severe pollution. Faisalabad reported an AQI of 349, Gujranwala 344, and Multan 272.

According to air quality monitoring website New Delhi remains the most polluted city globally, with its AQI soaring to 407.

Health experts have urged citizens to wear protective masks, limit unnecessary outdoor activities, and increase the use of air purifiers at home. They warn that prolonged exposure to smog can lead to serious respiratory issues.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued a fresh advisory, cautioning that smog combined with cold weather may trigger a rise in pneumonia and other respiratory diseases. The institute noted that toxic particles in the air can severely impact public health, the economy, and overall quality of life.

Authorities have identified Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad as high-risk areas, advising both children and adults to strictly follow preventive measures, especially the use of masks.