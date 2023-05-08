By Sardar Khan Niazi

Terrorist groups always take advantage of the country’s political chaos and economic fragility. Pakistan’s political leaders and parties need to recognize the seriousness of this problem before it is too late. Over the past few months, the law and order situation in our dear homeland has worsened.

Terrorists are executing attacks with near impunity. There has been a surge in terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Baluchistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

TTP is an offshoot of the Afghan Taliban drawing leadership from Pakistan. It has regained some territorial influence in southern districts of KPK, like South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Tank, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat.

January 2023 was the deadliest month since 2018, in which 134 people lost their lives, a 139 percent spike and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.

Most recently, militants targeted security forces in three overnight attacks in the Lakki Marwat district, triggering shoot-outs, which killed seven militants and led to the martyrdom of three soldiers.

The bloodshed came days after the military declared a new offensive against militants amid a resurgence of attacks in recent months, including a Peshawar mosque bombing that killed scores of 100 people in February.

At least 293 people embraced martyrdom and 521 got injuries in 436 terrorist incidents over the past year. In KP, 192 people embraced martyrdom in 219 terror activities, while 80 people lost lives in 206 incidents in Baluchistan, 14 people in five attacks in Punjab, and seven in six terrorism incidents across Sindh.

The Army and law enforcement agencies carried out 8,269 intelligence-based operations during the previous year in which they apprehended 1,378 suspected terrorists and killed 157. Overall, 137 security personnel were martyred and 117 injured in anti-terror operations in the ongoing year.

On May 4, six Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with militants in the Dir Duni area of North Waziristan district in KP. The exchange of fire took place between terrorists and Pakistani army troops, which led to the killing of three terrorists.

On May 2, three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led to the killing of three terrorists and the arrest of several. Security forces conducted two separate IBOs in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan on the reported presence of terrorists in these areas.

An IBO in North Waziristan’s Miran Shah Area led to the arrest of seven terrorists. The IBO conducted based on the reported presence of terrorists in the area, also led to the arrest of proscribed Hafiz Gul Bahadur group terrorist commander Mehtab alias Lala.

Earlier this month, a hardcore militant and founder of the banned militant group BNA Gulzar Imam alias Shambay was captured with suspected links to hostile intelligence agencies operating against Pakistan.

An innovatively conceived, carefully planned, and meticulously executed operation that spanned months over various geographical locations led to the arrest of Shambay.

On April 28, security forces repulsed three militant attacks in KP’s Lakki Marwat district, which led to the killing of seven terrorists and the martyrdom of three soldiers during the exchange of fire.

On April 26, during a gunfight with terrorists, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in the Tirah area of KP’s Khyber district.

On April 15, an intelligence-based operation in the Zarmilan area of KP’s South Waziristan District led to the killing of eight terrorists and the martyrdom of two soldiers.

Pakistan’s economy is already in poor condition. The international community in their own interest must support Pakistan. This can include providing financial and technical assistance to enhance Pakistan’s efforts to combat extremist ideologies.