Karachi Port Trust has set a new record for cargo handling in its 138-year history.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said that KPT has surpassed the previous record of 54.685 million tons of cargo handling, the new record for cargo handling is a clear proof of the development of the maritime sector.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said that reforms are underway to make Pakistan a strong maritime and trade hub of the region, and steps have been taken to develop and expand ports on modern lines.

The Minister for Maritime Affairs said that investment, logistics and improvement of the port system are the top priority of the government. The hard work and professional skills of the Chairman KPT, officers and employees are commendable.

Chairman KPT Admiral Shahid Ahmed said that there has been significant improvement in the capacity, operational efficiency and management capacity of Karachi Port. Steps will continue to further increase the competitiveness of Karachi Port.