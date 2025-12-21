The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have decided to enhance their counterterrorism capacity by procuring a wide range of modern weapons, surveillance equipment, and protective gear.

The procurement plan includes the purchase of 50 Beretta sniper rifles along with 100 additional sniper rifles to improve long-range precision and tactical response during high-risk operations. In addition, the police force will acquire 1,250 advanced automatic weapons, identified as TWS systems, aimed at boosting frontline firepower.

To strengthen night-time and low-visibility operations, 430 thermal binoculars and 330 thermal TI cameras will also be purchased. These devices will enhance surveillance, tracking, and detection capabilities in difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.

As part of a broader technology upgrade, the KP Police will procure 73 surveillance drones for real-time monitoring and reconnaissance. To counter aerial threats, 14 additional anti-drone guns will be acquired, alongside four specialised search drones for complex operations.

According to deatils 20 modern bomb disposal suits will be purchased for use in counterterrorism operations. Furthermore, 1,000 Sparta body cameras will be acquired to support search operations and improve documentation.

To protect personnel during field deployments, the police will procure 6,000 bulletproof jackets and 6,000 bulletproof helmets. Several police vehicles will also undergo upgrades, including bullet-resistant windscreens for 39 vehicles and full bulletproofing for five double-cabin vehicles.

Additionally, the force will expand its fleet with 210 B7-level armoured vehicles and 1,200 operational armoured vehicles, along with side armouring and body fabrication of existing vehicles.

Officials say the procurement aims to improve operational effectiveness and enhance public safety amid security challenges.

