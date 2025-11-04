PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi has ordered an investigation into the irregularities in paramedical recruitment in Mohmand district.

The Establishment Department has formed a special fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of paramedical staff in Mohmand district.

An official notification in this regard has been issued by the office of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee includes Director General Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tashfeen Haider and Additional Secretary Finance Department Irshad Ali. The committee will complete the investigation and submit its report within seven days.

The Chief Minister has clearly instructed that the principles of transparency and merit in government recruitment will not be compromised under any circumstances.

The provincial government will not tolerate nepotism, corruption or any illegal act. All appointments will be made solely on the basis of merit, honesty and transparency.