PESHAWAR : The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session called for the oath-taking of members on reserved seats was postponed until July 24 due to an incomplete quorum.The session, chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, began after a delay of 2 hours and 24 minutes. However, PTI’s Sher Ali Arbab pointed out the quorum, prompting the Speaker to order a headcount. Upon confirmation of insufficient attendance, the session was adjourned.

Law Minister Aftab Alam revealed that the PTI parliamentary party had decided to boycott the session, citing internal dissatisfaction among members. “Our lawmakers are unhappy and have chosen not to attend today’s session,” he stated.The assembly meeting was initially scheduled for 9 AM, and failure to meet quorum now puts the scheduled oath-taking of 25 members on reserved seats in jeopardy. These include 21 women and 4 minority representatives.

Read Also: ECP awards extra reserved seats in KP Assembly, PML-N among beneficiariesAmong those expected to take oath were 7 women each from JUI-F and PML-N, 4 from PPP, 2 from ANP, and one from PTI-P. Minority members Askar Parvez and Gurpal Singh (JUI-F), Suresh Kumar (PML-N), and Bihari Lala (PPP) were also on the list.

Guest attendance at the assembly session had already been restricted in anticipation of the event.Speaking to media before the start of session, KP Assembly Opposition Leader Dr. Ibadullah stated that if quorum is pointed out, the opposition has options. “The oath-taking will happen — if not today, then soon — unless PTI disrupts the process,” he said.

He added that a formula has already been agreed upon between the opposition and government for the upcoming Senate elections. “If the oath is not administered today or tomorrow, we will approach the court,” he warned.

Dr. Ibadullah further stated that the opposition has held talks with the government regarding the Senate polls, and internal PTI issues with disgruntled members are not their concern. “We remain firm on our stance regarding the Senate elections,” he concluded.