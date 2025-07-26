Komal Meer has opened up about body-shaming, weight gain, and the persistent online rumours surrounding alleged plastic surgery.

In an interview, Komal revealed she had long battled disordered eating and had always been underweight, even as critics within the industry body-shamed her.

She disclosed: “I was repeatedly body-shamed by those within the entertainment industry: co-actors, directors, stylists.”

She recalled being labelled a “stick” and “a hanger on clothes”, leading to persistent pressure to look more ‘appealing’ for the screen.

Komal added: “I was told that I needed to gain weight to look more appealing on screen.”

The breaking point came when she was cast in a film and asked to put on a few pounds to appear fuller.

Komal responded by allowing herself to eat more freely for the first time, gaining six kilograms, mostly around her face.

She stated: “I gained six kilograms and it appeared mostly on my face. Still, I felt stronger and healthier than I ever have.”

However, the moment she appeared again on screen, accusations of Botox, fillers, and cosmetic procedures flooded social media.

Her transformation became the focus of online discussion, overshadowing her performance in Goonj.

In the show’s emotional scenes, fans not only dissected her appearance but also her acting, calling it exaggerated and unnatural.

One user wrote: “Komal is overacting.”

Another quipped: “I like Goonj, but why this Botox face (Komal)?”

One mocked: “You tried to become Hania Aamir by getting surgery, but you failed.”

A fan harshly stated: “She used to look better before whatever she did to her face.”

Yet Komal denied undergoing any cosmetic work, saying the change came only from gaining healthy weight and breaking harmful patterns.

She admitted that the criticism hit hard, especially because she finally felt strong and confident in her own body.

Komal reflected: “When I was finally happy with my body, nobody else was.”

Despite the trolling, Komal has stood her ground and refused to apologise for her appearance or health-focused decisions.

Her statement, raw and unfiltered, highlighted the toxic double standards women in entertainment continue to face.

Komal Meer remains committed to her work, even as audiences continue to judge her for reasons beyond the screen.