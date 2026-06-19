Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi has presented a budget of Rs 2,122 billion for the fiscal year 2026-27, in which a deficit of Rs 48 billion has been estimated, while a 7% increase in the salaries and pensions of employees and a proposal to increase the minimum salary to Rs 45,000 have been proposed.

While presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has a deficit budget of Rs 48 billion and the total budget volume has been kept at Rs 2,122 billion, the expenditure is estimated at Rs 2,170 billion while the revenue is estimated at Rs 2,122 billion.

He said that Rs 524 billion has been allocated for the annual development program in the budget, 7952 new posts were created in the current financial year, 1100 schools were converted to solar energy, Rs 9 thousand was distributed among 10 thousand students of the merged districts at the rate of Rs 9 thousand per student.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 4.29 billion was released for the people affected by rains and floods in the current financial year, while Rs 52.8 billion has been allocated for the district governments in the new budget and Rs 29 billion has been allocated for the merged tribal districts, it has been proposed to keep Rs 52 billion under AIP in the merged districts.

Sohail Afridi said that Rs 150 billion has been allocated for external aid and loans, Rs 5.18 billion has been proposed under the federal PSDP, and Rs 1,645 billion has been allocated for ongoing expenses.

Monthly wage of Rs 45,000, 7% increase in pensions and salaries proposed

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has proposed a 7% increase in salaries and pensions of government employees and a proposal to increase the minimum monthly wage by Rs 5,000 to Rs 45,000.

He said that the budget has proposed to keep Rs 191 billion for law and order, a proposal to allocate Rs 200 million for the good governance roadmap, a proposal to allocate Rs 15 billion for the Ehsaas Deserving Program and Rs 50 billion for the health card.

He said that Rs 80 billion has been proposed for MTI hospitals and Rs 36 billion for the rehabilitation program, Rs 7.5 billion for BRT and Rs 4 billion for the Khushhal Hazara program.

Sohail Afridi said that the budget proposes to allocate Rs 51 million for the self-sufficiency of the minority community, Rs 2 billion for the Ehsaas Kisan program and Rs 2 billion for providing interest-free loans to those wishing to work abroad.

He said that Rs 2.5 billion has been proposed for the electric bikes and rickshaw project, a total of Rs 334 billion for health, Rs 468 billion for education and Rs 90 billion for the local government department, Rs 29 billion for the home department and Rs 14 billion for transport.

The Chief Minister said that in the provincial budget, Rs 29 billion has been proposed for agriculture, Rs 42 billion for energy and Rs 28 billion for Zakat.