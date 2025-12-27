Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launched a regular street movement in Lahore, chanting slogans in favor of the founder PTI in the streets of the city, while the public showered flowers and gave a warm welcome.

According to , Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi spent the second busiest day in Lahore, during which he addressed a ceremony held at the Lahore High Court Bar, while also visiting the homes of other leaders including Hammad Azhar.

In addition, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa went to Zaman Park and met with the sister of the founder PTI, Aleema Khan.

As per the instructions of the founder, Sohail Afridi launched a street movement in Lahore and stopped at various places in the streets of the city to address the public, while the citizens welcomed the Chief Minister KP by showering flowers and chanting slogans.

After the meeting at Zaman Park, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and PTI founder Aleema Khan, sister, spoke to the media together and Sohail Afridi said that today I am very happy that I have come to my leader’s house in Zaman Park. Right now, my happiness is incomplete that I have come alone, but Insha Allah, soon my leader will also be with me.

He said that they have become so crazy with the intoxication of power that they can even divide Pakistan into fifty pieces for their power. They were never sincere with Pakistan. They never want negotiations. They only want the war to continue.

The Chief Minister said that no one is going to ask them. I don’t even sell Prado as much as I sold this PIA. They have dishonored us and have imprinted it on our hearts and minds.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said that India would not have treated us in Kashmir like what is happening here since yesterday, but the people of Lahore have always loved us because this is the city of Khan Sahib.

While talking, Aleema Khan said that these poor people are so scared and depressed that they are stopping women and children. Today, the roads to Zaman Park have been closed from three sides, but how long can they stop them?

She said that the police have come to my gate and they think that we will be scared, but we are not afraid. In fact, they are afraid of the people, that is why the roads and paths have been closed. Today, the entire Zaman Park has been turned into a prison. The people here can neither come in nor go out.

Aleema Khan said that don’t worry, Sohail Afridi, Achakzai and the rest will all come and sit here, how can it happen that Punjab police will dominate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. Today is the beginning, how many barriers will they put up, when Lahore stands, they will not be able to stop it because they cannot block all of Lahore.

She said that the message that my brother gave to my sister is the real message, Khan Sahib’s last hegham has come that if they come on the streets, we will come on the streets, they only want the founder of PTI to accept them.

Earlier, Chief Minister KPK Sohail Afridi, while addressing the lawyers at the Lahore High Court, said that he is grateful to the lawyers for the respect they have shown him. The attitude of the occupying government of Punjab towards the guests is in front of everyone. The founder of PTI said that a street movement has to be prepared, in which the lawyers will play an important role.

The Chief Minister said that these rulers have paralyzed the justice system, three judges order that I should meet the founder, a jail superintendent throws the court order in the trash. He said that the founder of PTI said that the constitution will bring restoration of the judiciary, the police in Punjab have become a rogue police.

He said that the constitution allows us to hold rallies and protests. When the Chief Minister of a province comes, more than a thousand workers are picked up. The PTI stands with the independence of the judiciary.