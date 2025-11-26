ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that any action taken by Pakistan inside Afghanistan would be carried out openly, adding that the country did not target civilians in its operations.

Speaking on a private television programme, the minister said Pakistan’s international partners wanted stability in the region and are expected to intervene soon to support peace efforts.

Khawaja Asif stated that the Afghan Taliban risked isolation, which he said could lead to their collapse.

He said that the end of terrorism would create lawful economic opportunities. The defence minister added that the Taliban represented a group driven by self-interest, and trusting them would be futile.

He said Pakistani forces are highly disciplined, whereas the Taliban lack any code of conduct. He questioned the Afghan Taliban’s claims of adhering to religious principles and criticised violence carried out from Afghan territory.

The defence minister said Pakistan sought peace in the region, noting that all countries would benefit from stability.

“Afghanistan is free to choose alternative trade routes or pursue relations with India if it wishes,” Asif said.