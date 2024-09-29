Dengue is common across Pakistan after the monsoon rains. With several areas of Pakistan witnessing a spike in dengue cases of late, avoiding being bitten by mosquitos is the need of the hour. Other mosquito-borne diseases including malaria and yellow fever are fatal too. Dump out any standing water nearby to protect yourself and your home from mosquitoes. Mosquitos can breed in just 14 days in a minute amount of water in an old flowerpot, a rain gutter, or a birdbath. Keep mosquitoes outside. Use screens on the windows or air conditioning to keep mosquitos from slipping in a window. Use mosquito repellent. Wear light-colored clothing, especially outdoors. Apparently, deep colors like black, deep blue, and red stand out so they attract bugs. Thicker fabrics and looser fits offer more protection than thin clothing that fits tightly. Stay indoors during dusk and dawn. People with type O blood are a mosquito favorite. They can try a scent that mosquitoes dislike. Try a natural repellent. Citizens must keep their surroundings clean and remove stagnant water. The next two months are crucial concerning dengue fever spread. Citizens could help control the situation by keeping the environment clean. Fever, abdominal pain, severe headache, aching body including pain in joints, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and skin rashes are among dengue fever symptoms. There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. Adequate fluid intake and bed rest help the patients recover from the disease. Tyre shops, flowerpots, water containers, and toilet bowls are the major breeding sites for dengue mosquito larvae. Dengue-carrier mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn. The current weather conditions in the country, intermittent rains, and high humidity are very suitable for the breeding of mosquitoes. According to entomologists, if this weather pattern persists, the number of dengue cases will peak in October. Such outbreaks occur especially during the post-monsoon season. The consequences of such outbreaks are dire, as thousands are affected annually, straining our already overburdened healthcare system. The government must conduct regular surveys to tackle this deadly threat. Deploy proven methods to keep the virus-bearing mosquitoes at bay. Experts have stressed the need to fumigate dengue larvae to prevent the mosquitoes from proliferating. Health authorities in Pakistan have warned that 10 major cities could face a dengue outbreak in October. The cities include Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Larkana and Multan. The 2024 monsoon season has caused significant devastation across Pakistan, particularly in the provinces of Baluchistan, Punjab, and Sindh. Thousands upon thousands of displaced people in our country are sleeping under the open sky, near huge swathes of stagnant water, which is frightening. The southern provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan are the worst affected by flooding. This standing floodwater provides a large area for mosquitoes to breed leading to the spread of diseases like malaria and dengue. Dengue cases are also on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Punjab has successfully managed dengue outbreaks in the past, and it is essential to implement proven methods to keep virus-carrying mosquitoes at bay. In Islamabad two species of dengue-spreading mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, were in abundance, says a virologist. However, a report of the third, Aedes vitatus, came for the first time last year, not reported from any part of Pakistan. The impact of climate change in Pakistan is leading to an increase in temperature and humidity in summer and decrease in harsher winter days. Vectors of disease, such as mosquitoes, thrive in these conditions. The rapid urbanization and inadequate waste management in many cities exacerbate the problem. With the population densely packed in urban areas, the risk of transmission multiplies. Education about preventive measures is essential.