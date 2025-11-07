Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced that Kazakhstan has officially joined the Abraham Accords.

The announcement was made during a meeting with leaders of Central Asian countries at the White House, which was also attended by the President of Kazakhstan. On this occasion, President Trump said that Kazakhstan has become the first country to join the Abraham Accords in his second term in office.

Trump described Kazakhstan as a “great country” and a “nation with talented leadership” and said that this decision is an important step towards promoting peace, cooperation and prosperity in the world.

He added that “we will soon see more countries joining the Abraham Accords, which will form the basis for lasting peace in the Middle East.”

US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff also indicated a day earlier that another country would announce its accession to the Abraham Accords, under which relations between Israel and Muslim-majority countries are being normalized.

It should be recalled that the Brahimi Accord was reached in 2020 during Trump’s first presidency, under which Israel established diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.