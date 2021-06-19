KARACHI: The corona vaccination centres in Karachi on Saturday have run out of the stocks of sinovac, AstraZeneca and cansino vaccines.

Earlier, the shortage of the vaccine was reported at different vaccination centres of Karachi including the largest vaccination facility at Expo Centre.

At different vaccination centres, second dose of the vaccine will be administered to around 200 to 300 people, according to sources.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah chairing a session of the Sindh’s COVID-19 Task Force today announced the vaccination holiday on Sunday owing to shortage of the coronavirus vaccine.

The session was however told in a briefing that Russia’s Sputnik vaccine will be available in the last week of June.

Moreover, a consignment of 1.5 mln doses of sinovac will be received by June 21, and 0.7 mln cansino vaccine doses and 0.4 mln PakVac doses will be available by June 23, the session was informed.

Earlier, a serious shortage of Covid-19 vaccines suspended the vaccination process at the Expo Centre facility, forcing many people to return home without vaccination.

The vaccine shortage also reported at other vaccination centres as their stocks were directed towards the mega vaccination centre.

Sources said that shortage of vaccines had been prevailing for quite some time and that had led to the closure of some centres located in the city’s suburbs.INP