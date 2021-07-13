KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the rainy spell in Karachi will continue till Friday.

Cloudy weather with intermittent rain and thunderstorm continued in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to latest meteorological conditions a low pressure area has developed over east Arabian sea causing monsoon currents to penetrate in Sindh, according to the Met Office.

Under the influence of this weather system rain,thunder or wind storm with a few moderate to heavy falls are likely to occur in all districts of lower Sindh till 16th July, the weather department said. The weather will persist in central and upper Sindh till Saturday (17th July).

The persistent rain or showers may create water logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkar, Larkana, Dadu and Nawabshah districts during the period, the met office predicted.

The PMD had earlier advised district administrations to take necessary steps to avoid urban flooding in these areas.

The rain on Monday started early morning, lashing several parts of the port city.

According to the met office Gulshan-e-Hadeed received maximum rainfall of 105 mm, Landhi 46 mm, Faisal Base 13 mm, Jinnah Terminal and Old Airport 11 mm, University Road 08 mm, Masroor Base 07 mm and Saddar 05 mm in the ongoing rainfall.

In other parts of Sindh Mirpur Khas received maximum rainfall of 162 mm, Mithi 135 mm, Hyderabad (City 133 mm and Airport 128 mm), Chhor 111 mm, Badin 109 mm, Tando Jam 93 mm and Thatta 72 mm.

The rainfall submerged low-lying areas while causing power outages at several places after the power feeders tripped. In Karachi several areas suffered power outages after the rainfall as over 600 electricity feeders tripped. Power utility K-Electric, however claimed prompt restoration of electricity in the affected areas.