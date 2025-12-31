Karachi: After the general body meeting on the Rajab Butt issue, the Karachi Bar Association announced a temporary end to the strike.

President Karachi Bar Amir Nawaz Warraich says that negotiations will be held between the parties at the Karachi Bar on January 3, and the parties will resolve the issue through negotiations.

President Karachi Bar said that if the negotiations fail on January 3, there may be another protest, and the parties will not share any posts on social media until the negotiations.

Earlier, a strike was held by lawyers across Sindh, including Karachi, today over the case registered against the lawyers who tortured Rajab Butt. Lawyers partially boycotted court proceedings in the City Court.

Sindh Bar Council and Malir Bar Association also condemned the registration of the case against lawyers and announced a boycott of the courts.

Sindh Bar Council said that there were some other objectives in registering the case against the lawyers in the Rajab Butt issue. IG Sindh Police should immediately register a case against Rajab Butt and others and take action against those who registered the case against the lawyers.

It should be noted that on Monday, Rajab Butt was tortured by some lawyers in the premises of the Karachi City Court when he appeared for a hearing on a bail application in a case filed for hurting religious sentiments. In the video of the incident, Rajab Butt can be seen walking through a crowd gathered around him in a torn shirt.

A case of this incident was later registered against Advocate Riaz Ali Solangi, Advocate Abdul Fattah and 15 to 20 other lawyers on the request of Rajab Butt’s lawyer Mian Ashfaq. Riaz Solangi is the plaintiff in the case filed against Rajab Butt for hurting religious sentiments.

Upon the registration of the case, the lawyers of the Karachi Bar protested strongly and allegedly stormed the City Court police station, tortured the SHO City Court present there and also vandalized the police station. The lawyers staged a sit-in for more than 6 hours on MA Jinnah Road.

Karachi Bar President Amir Nawaz Warraich said that the police are not registering a case on the request of Karachi Bar lawyers. The lawyers also boycotted court proceedings today and banned the police from entering the city court.