The host of India’s most watched comedy show, Kapil Sharma, finally spoke out over the leaving of his former coworkers.

Recently, Kapil Sharma went to a promotion event for his new movie, “Zwigato,” where the host asked him about the gossip around his comedy show and what he thought of the claims that he is an egotistical and insecure guy.

Do you not allow other people’s achievement, which is why you fired co-stars from the show, the host persisted in asking?

Kapil said that he used to be quick-tempered but has since grown out of it.

I’ve never felt awkward with anyone, therefore I only invited people I admired or loved to be on my show, according to Kapil Sharma. I acted on impulse a lot. Before I was angry, I could not contain myself, but now I have changed. I used to enjoy good work.

Others claim that I have adversaries and have nurtured animosities, but this is untrue, he stated. You should ask these folks (the artists who left the show) why they don’t want to work with me if you think I’m an egotistical guy.

Sure, Kapil replied. Despite the argument Sunil and I had, I still get along well with all of them.

As Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma fell out in 2017, Sunil left the programme. Later, due to financial and production problems, Ali Asghar and Krishna Abhishek also left.