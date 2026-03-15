Asif Mahmood

Pakistan has always shown goodwill toward Afghanistan. Yet, more often than not, the response from across the border has been marked by hostility and resentment.

For four decades, Pakistan opened its doors to millions of Afghan citizens, offering them refuge, shelter, and dignity in their darkest hours. But in return, Pakistan has repeatedly faced suicide bombers crossing the border and drones being sent its way.

Pakistanis must now move beyond hesitation and ambiguity and clearly understand where everyone truly stands.

Who was the first to refuse to recognize the existence of Pakistan? Afghanistan.

From where did the first attempt to undermine Pakistan’s existence emerge? Afghanistan.

Who launched the first military incursion against Pakistan? Afghanistan.

Who initiated guerrilla warfare against Pakistan? Afghanistan.

Which country’s ambassador was the first to threaten Muhammad Ali Jinnah when he assumed office as Governor General of Pakistan? The ambassador of Afghanistan.

Who first began interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs? Afghanistan.

Which government established the first training camp for terrorism against Pakistan? Afghanistan.

The assassin of Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, Syed Akbar Babrak, was a citizen of which country? Afghanistan.

Who laid the foundations of targeted killings inside Pakistan? Afghanistan.

Under whose patronage was the first anti Pakistan militant organization, Pashtun Zalmai, formed? Afghanistan.

Who patronized insurgency and rebellion in Balochistan? Afghanistan.

Where was the plan drawn to carve out a separate state from Pakistan’s territories, complete with its own assembly and flag? In Afghanistan.

Which country repeatedly declared one of Pakistan’s provinces to be a separate state called Pashtunistan and even flew its flag alongside its own national flag? Afghanistan.

Where was the decision made to celebrate Pashtunistan Day? In Afghanistan.

History therefore leaves little room for ambiguity. Nations are judged not merely by their words but by their actions across decades. Pakistan has repeatedly extended generosity, patience, and support to its western neighbor. Yet the historical record shows that hostility toward Pakistan did not originate in Islamabad. It emerged from Kabul. If Pakistanis are to understand their regional realities with clarity, they must first recognize this uncomfortable truth. Only then can a foreign policy be built on realism rather than illusion.