Actress Jawaria Saud has revealed that her daughter Jannat and son Ibrahim have turned down an offer from a company that supports Israel.

Jawaria Saud shared a photo of her son and daughter on Instagram and captioned it, “Both of my children were offered a big job in an ad for a pro-Israel company, but my children refused to work with the company.” done.

He wrote that this advertisement was going to be shot in Turkey and my children convinced us to attend the shoot and not be a part of it.

“My children don’t want to compromise their morals by working with a company that supports Israel, and that’s why they didn’t accept the offer,” said Jawaria Saud.

The actress added that Jannat and Ibrahim told us that if we can’t do anything else for Palestine, we can at least play our role by boycotting the supporters of Israel. I remembered the translation of Surat al-Fail, may Allah bless everyone with such honest and principled children, Amen.

It should be remembered that Israel has been continuing its brutal operations in Gaza for the past 8 months, but it has so far failed to defeat the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas, after which Israel has now raised questions about the war strategy of the Netanyahu government. While Israel is also facing international pressure for attacking civilians in Gaza.

As a result of Israel’s brutal attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023, at least 35,400 people have been martyred and more than 79,000 have been injured, while according to the United Nations, the number of Palestinians evacuating from Rafah is now up to 8 lakh. has reached