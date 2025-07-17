Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has said that justice is not the duty of one individual or institution alone, but a shared responsibility of all humanity.

In his message on World Day for International Justice, the Chief Justice called for renewed commitment to justice, equality, and the rule of law. “Justice knows no borders – it is the foundation of peace and human rights,” he stated.

Justice Afridi emphasised that real solutions to global challenges – including terrorism, human trafficking, and environmental crises – lie in upholding the rule of law and strengthening judicial systems.

“The Pakistani judiciary stands shoulder to shoulder with international efforts for justice,” he said, adding that reforms in the judicial system and giving voice to the underprivileged remain top priorities.

He pointed out that justice is not a one-man show — it’s a cause that requires everyone to play their part. “We must all join hands to ensure fairness and equality in our societies,” he urged.

Marking the day, Justice Afridi reminded the nation that only through strong justice systems could lasting peace, human dignity, and global cooperation be achieved.