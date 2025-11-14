Justice Aminuddin Khan on Friday took oath as the first chief justice of the newly established Federal Constitutional Court (FCC).

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the President’s House in Islamabad, where President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to Justice Khan.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, the heads of the Pakistan Air Force and Navy, and several other senior officials.

Among the distinguished guests were Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Muhammad Yahya Afridi, Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as well as various federal ministers and members of parliament.

A day earlier, Justice Aminuddin Khan was officially appointed as the head of the Federal Constitutional Court following consultations between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

The appointment followed the 27th Constitutional Amendment, which was recently ratified by Parliament and signed by the President. The amendment clarified the procedures for appointing the Chief Justice of Pakistan, stating that the position will be held by the most senior among the Chief Justices of the Supreme Court or the Federal Constitutional Court.

Justice Aminuddin was previously due to retire on 30 November, but the constitutional changes have paved the way for his continuation in service as the head of the Constitutional Court.

The amendment also allows the President, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, to appoint judges to the Federal Constitutional Court. Supreme Court judges are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony, which will be held at the Chief Justice’s House.