Punjab Police is also taking the lead in blood donation for citizens along with protecting the lives and property of the people.

Punjab Police has expressed its resolve to further promote blood donation activities under community policing on World Blood Donor Day.

IG Punjab Abdul Karim said that we salute the Punjab Police personnel and citizens who donate blood to save precious human lives. Punjab Police stands by the health department and private welfare organizations in the fight against thalassemia and saving human lives.

Punjab Police personnel are regularly donating blood for children affected by thalassemia and hemophilia. IG Punjab has directed to set up more blood donation camps in all field formations and units in collaboration with private organizations.

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan’s first and exemplary Virtual Blood Bank Center has been established. By calling the emergency helpline 15, the blood required by patients can be obtained immediately from the Virtual Blood Bank Center.

He said that after calling the emergency helpline 15, pressing the 4 button immediately connects the call to the Virtual Blood Bank. The duty officer of the Virtual Blood Bank obtains information about the patient’s location and blood group.