Junaid Safdar, son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is reportedly set to tie the know for the second time, sparking fresh buzz across political circles.



Media reports suggest that Junaid is set to marry the granddaughter of senior PML-N leader Sheikh Rohail Asghar, bringing together two prominent political families.



Insiders claim that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the entire Sharif family have fully approved of the match. Members of both families, including the bride-to-be’s father Ali Rohail Asghar, have also met at a private gathering held as part of the early arrangements for the wedding.





Although a specific date has not yet been revealed, the ceremony is expected to take place either in the last week of December or in January.



Junaid Safdar is getting married for the second time. Prior to their amicable divorce in October 2023, he was married to Ayesha Saif, the daughter of former NAB chairman and industrialist Saifur Rahman Khan of Qatar.



That wedding took place in 2021 at The Lanesborough in London, during Nawaz Sharif’s time in exile.