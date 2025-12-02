Islamabad: The National Commission for Minority Rights Bill 2025 was passed by a majority vote in a joint session of Parliament, with 160 members supporting the motion and 79 members opposing it, while the opposition members walked out of the house after heavy sloganeering.

The PPP supported the motion, while PPP’s Qadir Patel opposed it and walked out of the house. Senators Abdul Qadir and Aimal Wali Khan also opposed the bill.

The opposition parties raised slogans, “Long live the Prophet Muhammad, the Messenger of Allah, Allah is Great.” The Speaker and the Law Minister put on headphones due to the heavy sloganeering by the opposition.

On this occasion, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that this is a bill for the rights of minorities, nothing will happen to prisoner number 804. This is a very important law. The definition of minorities has been clarified.

The National Commission for Minority Rights Bill 2025 was approved clause-wise.

Clause 35 was deleted from the National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar withdrew the clause.

An amendment was moved by Alia Kamran from JUI-F, and the amendment to delete Clause 35 was approved by a majority vote.

The Convention on Biological and Toxin Weapons Implementation Bill 2024, Pakistan Institute for Management Sciences Technology Bill 2023, National University of Security Sciences Islamabad Bill 2023, Akhuwat Institute Kasur Bill 2023 and Gharki Institute of Science and Technology Bill 2025 were also approved by a majority vote.

The National Assembly Secretariat Employees Amendment Bill 2025 was also presented in the House, which was approved clause-wise. The joint session of Parliament was adjourned indefinitely.

Members’ views during the session

Earlier, a joint session of the Majlis-e-Shoora Parliament began under the chairmanship of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, in which Azam Nazir Tarar moved a motion to consider the National Commission for Minority Rights Bill.

After moving the motion, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that this is a commission for non-Muslims, the Supreme Court had ruled in 2014 that the commission should be formed, so politics should not be done on this law.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that why do we bring such a law that someone can take advantage of, why are we moving towards such a law.

The Law Minister said that the purpose of establishing the commission is to protect the rights of the minority community of the country. 10 years ago, the Supreme Court had said in one of its decisions that a special commission should be formed to protect the rights of minorities, and after 10 years, the legal bill for the establishment of the commission has been brought in the joint session.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that according to the agenda today, you have to pass 7 laws, minorities are also our brothers, but no legislation can be made against Islam.

As soon as the meeting started, opposition members also raised slogans.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar clarified that no legislation can be made against the Quran and Sunnah, JUI has also been assured in this regard, despite this, Kamran Murtaza says that its Article 35 should be deleted, we have no objection to this either.

Azam Nazir Tarar said that it is not in our power to make any such legislation that would give rise to Qadiani sedition.

JUI leader Kamran Murtaza said that we never want to give the impression that we are against minorities because we consider minorities to be equal citizens.

Kamran Murtaza said that there are two very objectionable things in this law, if this law is passed, the first law made for Qadianis will become ineffective, so it is necessary to remove this clause from this law.

Azam Nazir Tarar said that the constitution says that Qadianis are non-Muslims, we remove Section 35, Kamran Murtaza is sad that why the second court’s suo motu has ended, this has been pending for 12 years, it should be passed.

The Speaker of the National Assembly said that today a suo motu has been done here too, Alia Kamran took a suo motu against Kamran Murtaza.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said that at present the big problem in Pakistan is the violation of human rights, people are not getting rights, there is a joint session but there is no opposition leader, if you want the opposition to play a role, then give them rights. All the legislation is being made in a hurry and haste.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that this is a matter of reopening the issue.

Senator Noorul Haq Qadri said that bearded and turbaned people have no problem with minorities, PTI and JUI have a stand on this issue. There is no difference regarding Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, but there is concern regarding Qadianis, this bill will prove to be the final nail in the coffin.

PPP’s Qadir Patel said that Qadianis were declared infidels by the Prime Minister who did not have a beard, we will have to catch him on the Day of Judgment. At this time, the issue is of the Ummah of Muhammad, the Law Minister should not open such a door, we will not allow such a law to be passed.