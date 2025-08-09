Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Saturday that Pakistan is strong enough to rally behind Palestine following the war against India.

Expressing his thoughts in Multan, Rehman said, “Thousands of children are losing their lives merely due to the hunger in Palestine. We have not even forgotten the Kashmir issue.”

He stressed the importance of education, saying, “For how long will the children here not be able to get education?”

“The onus lies on the government to provide the high-standard education to the students,” he added.

He lamented the “power crisis”, asserting, “Despite the fact that people are paying electricity bills, parts of the country are witnessing power outages.”

“There exists no voice in the country that is addressing the myriad of problems faced by the masses,” he said.