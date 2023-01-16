While Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejected the results, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) criticised the delay in the release of the results for the local government elections in Karachi, which have been ongoing slowly.

President of JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman stated at a press conference in Karachi: “We are not getting the results from the returning officers (RO) despite over 18 hours having passed since the polls closed.”

The ROs who are “trying to manipulate the outcomes,” he vehemently denounced the delay and urged the relevant authorities to intervene.

Rehman further said that although a respectable number of voters turned out to vote, over 30 voter lists included errors.

He said that many PPP members also supported JI. He added that the outcome of the remaining seats is unclear but that his party has gained over 100 seats.

Because “we have struggled to execute these elections,” he vowed to “reveal any inconsistencies.”

Rehman said that certain UCs' results had been modified against their will.

PTI rejects results

Despite the reduced turnout, senior PTI politician Firdous Shamim Naqvi questioned the tardy distribution of results and declared that his party disagrees with the results.

More than 16 hours have passed since voting began, but just 40 out of 246 results have been made public, according to Naqvi. He added that the poor turnout is due to people’s lack of interest in the government and democracy.

The PTI leader responded to a query regarding supporting the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) on delimitations and voter list concerns by saying that since the previous local government’s term ended in September 2020, they could no longer wait for problems to be rectified. The PTI had concerns, he continued, but wanted the LG elections to go forward.