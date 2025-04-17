US weapons from the Afghan war give Pakistani militants a deadly advantage. Don’t take my word for it; this is how the Washington Post reports it.

The withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan in 2021, following two decades of conflict, was a moment tinged with both relief and trepidation. As the dust settled on this complex geopolitical event, the ramifications of this retreat became starkly evident, particularly regarding the vast arsenal of weaponry left behind.

Reports have emerged outlining a troubling pattern — US weapons that were intended for Afghan forces have begun to fall into the hands of militant groups across the border in Pakistan, substantially enhancing their capabilities and undermining regional stability.

A piece in The Washington Post draws attention to a particularly concerning incident involving an M4A1 carbine rifle, manufactured by Colt in the United States. This weapon was recovered at the scene of Jaffar Express attack and, through tracing its serial number, was identified as part of the extensive military supplies provided to US forces during the Afghan conflict.

The implications of such discoveries are profound, exposing a vulnerability that extends far beyond the immediate aftermath of the US withdrawal.

The report elaborates on how many of these firearms and munitions, once thought to be securely in the hands of Afghan allies, have found their way into the arms bazaars and organised groups within Pakistan.

This alarming trend illustrates a significant lapse, raising questions about the responsible management of military assets and the foresight to anticipate the fallout of military disengagement. The reality is that these weapons, once symbols of America’s presence in Afghanistan, now serve as tools of insurgency that threaten not only the internal stability of Pakistan but also the broader peace of the South Asian region.

As these former US military arms proliferate among militant factions, the potential for increased violence becomes starkly apparent.

The escalation in armed confrontations and disturbances could destabilise Pakistan, a nation already grappling with its own myriad of challenges.

The implications stretch further, as unrest and conflict in Pakistan can have a ripple effect across neighbouring countries.

One need only consider the historical context to appreciate how closely entwined the fates of these nations are; turmoil in one can easily spill over into another, igniting regional tensions that might not be easily contained. It is here that one must pause to reflect on the concept of accountability and responsibility in international relations.

The United States, having invested billions into the Afghan war effort, carries a unique obligation to ensure that the consequences of its withdrawal do not lead to a resurgence of violence and instability. The assertion by US President that the US should take back the weapons, which were intended as tools of democracy and defence for the Afghan people, resonates with a sense of moral duty.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, it is imperative for the US to put measures in place that secure the return of these weapons to where they rightfully belong..