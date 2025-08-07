An explosion occurred near the railway track in Sibi, Balochistan, on Thursday, shortly before the arrival of the Jaffar Express from Peshawar to Quetta.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and train operations have resumed following a swift clearance operation.

Blast close to track as train approached

According to railway officials, the explosion took place just two to two-and-a-half feet from the main railway line, as the Jaffar Express was nearing the Sibi railway station. The blast site was located a short distance from where the train was scheduled to arrive.

Security forces and railway personnel quickly responded to the incident, securing the area and launching an investigation into the nature and cause of the explosion.

No casualties, track restored

Officials confirmed that no injuries or damage occurred due to the explosion. Trains were temporarily halted at Sibi station, but a clearance operation was swiftly carried out, and railway traffic has now been restored.

The Jaffar Express from Peshawar to Quetta was dispatched after clearance, while its counterpart service from Quetta to Peshawar is also set to resume shortly, according to the Sibi Station Master.

Investigation underway

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether the explosion was the result of a deliberate act of sabotage or an accidental detonation. The presence of the blast so close to an active track raises serious concerns about railway safety in the region.

Train services normalising

As both up and down services of the Jaffar Express were temporarily delayed at Sibi Railway Station, officials assured passengers that all services would return to normal schedules shortly.